Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsHi-Line

Actions

Cut Bank teen recovering from devastating fireworks injury

Seneca Farmer
Angel Blackman
<b>Seneca Farmer</b>
Seneca Farmer
Seneca Farmer
Seneca Farmer
Seneca Farmer
Seneca Farmer
Seneca Farmer of Cut Bank, 15 years old, is recovering after being seriously injured by fireworks several days ago.
Posted
and last updated

Seneca Farmer of Cut Bank, 15 years old, is recovering after being seriously injured by fireworks several days ago.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch (note: graphic images):

Cut Bank teen is recovering from devastating fireworks injury

It happened on the morning of July 6th; Seneca suffered a devastating fireworks accident that left both of his hands severely injured.

He was flown to a hospital in Great Falls, and then transferred to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family; it reads, in part:

Angel, Seneca’s mother, has traveled with him to Salt Lake City, leaving behind their home and community to ensure he receives the best possible care. William, his father, has stayed back home to manage things there and support from afar. The costs of medical treatment, travel, housing, and food during this critical time are overwhelming.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

TRENDING
Cut Bank teen recovering from devastating fireworks injury Montana sisters create books for children Great Falls jury awards $11M+ for abused infant Carnival in Great Falls benefits Toys For Tots

Seneca Farmer of Cut Bank, 15 years old, is recovering after being seriously injured by fireworks several days ago.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App