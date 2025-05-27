Measles case confirmed in Hill County

The Hill County Health Department in Havre says that a case of measles has been confirmed.

The agency said in a news release on May 22, 2025, that the individual is a child who has been isolating at home. According to the health department, the child was not vaccinated against measles.

The initial investigation determined that the child was not in any public settings while infectious, but noted that some community members at a private residence the previous Friday may have been exposed.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed is asked to contact the health department at HCHD@hillcounty.us.

Due to an unclear source of exposure for the confirmed measles case, the agency says it is concerned for potential community exposure and is recommending an accelerated MMR vaccination schedule.

As a result, they have drive-thru MMR vaccination clinic scheduled for for Wednesday May 28, 2025, from 10am - 2pm at the Hill County Fair Grounds.

The health department says symptoms to watch for within 7-21 days following exposure include: fever, red eyes, runny nose, cough, rash, koplik spots.

If you think you or a family member has measles, you are advised to call your primary care provider or facility; do not show up without calling ahead.

Five cases of measles were reported in Gallatin County in April 2025 - the first confirmed measles cases in Montana since 1990; click here for details.

One case of measles was also confirmed in Flathead County earlier this month.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services released the following information about measles:

Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease that typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.



It is particularly dangerous for infants for whom vaccination is generally not recommended until 12 months of age. Maintaining a high level of vaccination in the community helps protect infants who are too young to be vaccinated, as well as individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.



Measles continues to be prevalent in many regions worldwide, resulting in an estimated 300 deaths every day. Cases in the U.S. are generally rare but have been increasing in recent years.



The best way to protect against measles is vaccination. No changes have been made to the existing measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine recommendations in the United States. Two doses of MMR, a measles-containing vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella, are 97 to 99 percent effective in preventing measles. Measles vaccines have been available in the U.S. since 1963, and two doses have been recommended for children since 1989.



If you are in need of the MMR vaccine, please call your primary care physician as soon as possible.