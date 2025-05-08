Police investigating a 'suspicious death' in Havre

GREAT FALLS — The Havre Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."

The agency said in a news release that a 911 call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, reported a deceased female at a residence along the 300 block of 14th Avenue.

Responding officers confirmed the person was deceased.

Police says the circumstances "appear to be suspicious in nature with the possibility of foul play."

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations was requested to assist in the investigation.

At this time, there is no known threat to the public.

The agency also noted: "To address and dispel misinformation circulating on social media, authorities confirm that the decedent was found completely intact."

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.