BABB — BABB — Just a few miles south of the Canadian border, work is underway on a massive infrastructure project with both historical and life-sustaining importance: the replacement of the Saint Mary’s River Canal siphons, which burst last year due to their age and deteriorating condition.

WATCH:

Saint Mary’s Canal repairs underway in northern Montana

These century-old siphons once quietly moved water across the Milk River Basin, but after decades of neglect, they gave way. Now, workers from the Blackfeet Nation and beyond are racing to restore this lifeline before summer.

A 100-Year-Old Lifeline

“It’s just critical,” said Gary Lundberg, Project Inspector. “Everybody depends on [this canal], from here to Canada.”

Built over a hundred years ago, the Saint Mary’s Canal feeds more than 200,000 acres of farmland and supplies water to over 18,000 people across northern Montana. The siphons, steel behemoths riddled with rivets that resemble the hull of an old ship, had simply aged out of their time.

“This particular set of pipes… to my understanding, [has been here] close to 100 years or more,” said Dustin Whitegrass, a laborer and pipe fitter on the project.

Engineering a Comeback

The engineering challenge is immense: moving water from the canal, across a river below, then uphill and over terrain that stretches into Montana’s sprawling agricultural regions.

“The river’s down here, and the water from the canal is up here,” explained Lundberg. “We have to get it across to the other side… A series of baffles inside slows the velocity down.”

The hydraulic pressure, he said, is immense—so strong that it requires precise construction and materials to handle the surge.

Crews are working around the clock, battling snow, freezing temperatures, and high winds.

“We’ve been working long hours, and the conditions out here this winter have been horrible,” Lundberg added. “But we’re on schedule.”

More Than Infrastructure

Beyond the heavy machinery and technical specs, this project is also deeply personal—especially for members of the Blackfeet Nation who are part of the rebuild.

“I grew up in this area most of my life,” said Whitegrass. “And the importance of water within our tribe—the Blackfoot Confederacy—where it comes from, where it goes… I wanted to be a part of history.”

Another laborer shared, “I’m proud. This is actually my family ranch. My relatives worked on the original pipeline.”

Drone video: failure of St. Mary Canal siphon

These connections are not just emotional—they fuel a determination to do the job right.

“The folks from the tribe have a bone to pick,” Lundberg said. “That’s where they live, and they want to make sure it’s done right.”

Looking Ahead

With spring quickly approaching, the team is hopeful to restore full water flow by late spring—a critical timeline for farmers, ranchers, and towns that rely on every drop.

“Yeah, it’ll be nice getting this water flowing again,” said laborer Collin Augare. “Hopefully that will help the farmers down the line that need it.”

For Whitegrass, the reward is simple but powerful:

“There’s nothing like it—waking up in the morning and knowing that you’re going to make a difference.”