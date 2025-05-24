Town of Hingham: 'shelter in place'

GREAT FALLS — The Hill County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening issued a "Public Safety Alert" for the town of Hingham, which is about 35 miles west of Havre.

The agency said in a news release at about 8:40 p.m. that there is a "high law enforcement presence" on the 300 Block of Second Street in Hingham, and that it is "an evolving situation."

The Sheriff’s Office asks that residents of Hingham shelter in place, lock their doors, and completely avoid the area until further notice.

The Sheriff's Office says that further alerts will be sent either via their Facebook page, or their Code Red Public Notification System.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.