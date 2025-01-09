Train collides with car in Cut Bank

GREAT FALLS — A collision between a train and a car occurred on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Cut Bank.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. at the Central Avenue railroad crossing in Cut Bank.

The train struck the side of the vehicle, which was reportedly abandoned by its occupants before the collision.

It is not yet yet clear whether the car was stalled prior to the incident, and information regarding any potential injuries has not been confirmed.

Fortunately, the train remained on its tracks and was not derailed.



We have tried to contact the Cut Bank Police Department and BNSF Railway for further details, but have not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.

