GREAT FALLS — A train derailed near Poplar in northeastern Montana on Sunday, February 16, 2025. It happened near Highway 2 between mile markers 611 and 612.

There are no reports of any injuries.

BNSF said the derailment happened at about 7 a.m.

The train of 12 rail cars was carrying "mixed freight," according to BNSF.

Train derails in northeast Montana

Crews are on-site working to clear the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.