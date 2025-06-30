“The city has no viable way to fix the recent stuff that that has been done.” These are the words of Wolf Point’s Mayor, Chris Dschaak. He’s been recently dismayed by acts of vandalism at a park in town.

Borge Park is the heartbeat for summer fun for not only Wolf Point but a number of northeastern Hi-Line communities.

“The summertime revolves around this park,” says Dschaak.

DSCHAAK TALKS ABOUT THE DAMAGE - WATCH:

Vandalism hits community of Wolf Point

The park is outfitted with a pool, picnic space, three baseball diamonds, concession stand and play structure. In the last week these features have been the target of senseless damage.

It’s damage that would cost the city big time.

“Our latest estimate is essentially over $50,000,” says Dschaak.

Twelve out of the twenty-two concrete benches have been damaged beyond repair and usage. Additionally, the concession store window was pried open, and the vandals stole concessions. Rocks were also flushed down the park’s toilet leading to costly sewage repairs.

Dschaak says he and others were able to repair the concession stand but it’s a different story for the benches.

“We have to take them out of here. We don't have any that we can put back in here.”

Because the small town runs on a tight financial budget, there’s no room in the books for replacing the benches, each one costing roughly $3,800. This means the painful decision to downsize the park is more or less forced.

“The people that are doing this are just not being held accountable for their actions,” says Dschaak.

He’s asking community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior the Wolf Point police. With just one patrolling officer, it’s hard to be everywhere at once.

“If you hear something, report something,” says the Mayor.

All things accounted for, Dschaak says he’s not giving up hope on his town and asks others to do the same, despite the frustration.

“I don't want people to give up. I love this town. I've lived here all my life. We are 99% amazing and we have a 1% issue.”