What caused the collision between a train and a car in Cut Bank?

What caused collision between train and car in Cut Bank?

In the video above, Owen Skornik-Hayes talks with two Cut Bank residents about the terrifying collision between a train and a car that happened on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. at the Central Avenue railroad crossing in Cut Bank.

The train struck the side of the vehicle, which was reportedly abandoned by its occupants before the collision, and pushed it several hundred feet.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and the train was not derailed.

