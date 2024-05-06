Blackfeet Early Childhood Center hosts Mini Pow Wow

BROWNING — The Blackfeet Early Childhood Center recently hosted its annual 'Mini Pow Wow' at Browning Elementary School for children ages 0-13.

It's a chance for youth on the reservation to connect with their culture at a young age.

"That's when the little children really start identifying themselves as who they are," said BECC director Minnetta Armstrong. "It's our culture and they need to learn about our culture. That's where it begins is from 0-5, that's where a lot of the learning happens."

