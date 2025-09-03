GREAT FALLS — The removal of a sweat lodge behind the Little Shell Cultural Center in Great Falls has sparked confusion and frustration, with conflicting statements about who ordered it to be torn down.

A sweat lodge is a small, dome-shaped structure traditionally built with natural materials and heated with hot stones. For many Native communities, it serves as a space for prayer, purification, and healing ceremonies.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

Controversy over removal of Little Shell sweat lodge

On Tuesday, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians posted a statement to Facebook, saying the decision was carried out under order of the Fire Marshal due to safety concerns.

The post explained that caretakers of the sweat lodge had been informed several times of fire code requirements but failed to make the necessary adjustments, and that removal was needed to avoid a potential $50,000 fine.

That post quickly drew attention. Great Falls Fire Rescue received dozens of calls, even from outside Montana, criticizing the decision. But Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh says his office never issued such an order.

He explains, “I did not order it. My office did not order it. And I reached out to the state fire marshal’s office and I talked to the state fire marshal, and his office didn’t order it. So we were caught completely kind of unaware of where this information was coming from.”

McIntosh says the only recent interaction with the tribe came when a member called him to ask about building a new sweat lodge. He advised they work with an architect and engineer already helping design the cultural center to ensure the new structure complies with safety codes. Soon after, he says, the calls started pouring in about an order he never gave.

Tribal members told MTN News the sweat lodge that once stood behind the current Cultural Center and Elder’s Center was privately owned, not a tribal facility. They say it has already been removed, most likely by the caretakers.

Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray also emphasized the decision was not made by the Tribal Council.

Gray explains, “No one ordered any tearing down of any sweat lodge. It was recommended to redo it in order to meet the codes of fire suppression, fire breaks, that kind of thing. If anything, they do want to work closely with the tribe and we want to work closely with them in collaboration to make this a safe, inviting community sweat lodge.”

Gray says he does not know how the initial claim about a Fire Marshal order originated, but suspects it was a rumor started by a disgruntled member. He met with Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Jones on Tuesday to clear up the miscommunication. Both sides say they are committed to working together moving forward — with the goal of building a safe sweat lodge that preserves its cultural and spiritual role for the Little Shell community.

The Little Shell Tribe will also be working with Great Falls Fire Rescue during the construction of their new Ceremonial Center, which will serve as a central gathering place for cultural activities, traditional practices, language revitalization, and community events.

McIntosh adds, “Every interaction that we've had with the little Shell tribe, with the work that they're doing within the city of Great Falls has been fantastic. They've been very good to work with. So, we're happy and excited to see the growth within the community, and are here to welcome everybody and help them along with the process.”

