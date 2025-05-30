Great Falls Public Schools will host a special ceremony to honor Native American graduating seniors.

WATCH:

GFPS will host Eagle Feather ceremony

The graduates from all three high schools – Great Falls, CM Russell, and Paris Gibson Education Center – will receive eagle feathers before they take to the stage for graduation.

The eagle feather, considered one of the most powerful gifts in many Native American cultures, symbolizes strength and accomplishment.

This ceremony is a meaningful recognition of the students' dedication and success as they complete their high school journeys.

Kami Eldridge, Paris Gibson Education Center graduate, said, "It just makes me feel proud of myself. Like I've finished high school, I've gotten done with it, and I have the eagle feather to prove it. It makes me feel in touch with my heritage and my culture.”