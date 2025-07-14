Obituary: Celeste “Cecil” Peter Madill

Celeste “Cecil” Peter Madill was born on the family farm, near Rosefield, Saskatchewan, near Bracken, Saskatchewan, Canada, on December 14, 1937 to Cecilia (Klotz) and Alik Madill. After beginning grade school in Canada, Cecil settled with his family on a homestead outside of Silesia, Montana in 1946. Despite hard conditions, Cecil described fond memories of building, breaking new farm ground, laboring, and growing up on a homestead from a very young age. German was Cecil’s first language and he later learned English at school in Edgar, Montana.

Cecil loved football and basketball and was a very strong player. He boasted that although he was not the biggest on the team, he was the fastest. He proudly recalled unofficially being one of the first people to run a mile in less than 4 minutes, winning a high school track meet. He always stated that if he had been given any formal training he believed he would have been the first person to break the 4 minute mile officially. Cecil graduated from Edgar High School in 1957.

After completing high school, Cecil proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. He served in the 809th Engineers Battalion as an engineer, equipment mechanic, and had the additional specialty of military photographer. Cecil was particularly proud of his work as an Airborne photographer.

Cecil recalled joining the Army with promises for an assignment in Germany in exchange for agreeing to an additional year of service. Cecil liked to joke that when his naval ship went under the Golden Gate Bridge heading east, he knew he would not be going to Germany. His Army service took him throughout southeast Asia, to work at and build Andersen Air Base in Guam and Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. His travels also took him to Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and many other locations. His work to prepare a road through Thailand later helped the US Military in the Vietnam war. He traveled southeast Asia with a bicycle, sometimes sitting on the bicycle in airplane cargo areas. He liked to describe how he “rode a bicycle” all over southeast Asia in this way. During his stay overseas, he learned and taught Judo and Karate, as well as learned the Japanese language.

Upon completion of service, Cecil returned to Billings, Montana, where he met Linda Pauline (Schlecht) Madill in 1962. They were married on January 23, 1965. Cecil and Linda celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary January 23, 2025. Cecil often commented that Linda was his “beautiful bride” of 60 years.

Cecil and Linda enjoyed boating and water skiing. Cecil raced his speed boat the “Gee Whiz” around many Montana and Canadian lakes where he won best of show for the region. He held the state record for barefoot skiing and was the president of the water ski club. He was always proud that his wife Linda was the person on top of their ski club’s 6-person ski pyramid. He was active in the Catholic church and community and became a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed travelling with Linda to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Europe and the entire USA.

Cecil was an accomplished insurance salesman. He was active in the insurance business and held many titles and positions in the industry to include becoming President of the Southeastern Montana Association of Life Underwriters. Cecil believed in his insurance products. Cecil recounted several occasions where he delivered life insurance checks to widows which provided for them in their time of need. Cecil owned and enjoyed improving rental properties in Billings for many years.

Cecil is survived by his wife Linda of 60 years, his two sons Justin and Jason, and Jason’s wife Tamara and their 5 children, Faith, Grace, Isaac, Hope, and Lily, as well as Cecil’s younger sister, Isabell.

