Little Shell Tribe breaks ground for Ceremonial Center

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana officially broke ground on its Ceremonial Center on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

In a news release, tribal leaders said the event was attended by elected leaders, community members, and state and local dignitaries.

The Little Shell Ceremonial Center - located just north of Northwest Bypass off of Stuckey Road in Great Falls - will serve as a central gathering place for cultural activities, traditional practices, language revitalization, and community events.

It will also serve as an anchor for the Tribe’s planned 18-acre housing development immediately adjacent to the Ceremonial Center.

The new facility will be co-located with the Tribe’s Miijim Program (Food Distribution) facility on Stuckey Road.

It will feature a large meeting hall for 200 people, outdoor gathering areas, and a kitchen to expand community luncheon services.

Little Shell Tribe

The project represents years of planning and reflects the Tribe’s renewed visibility and momentum since obtaining federal recognition in 2019.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026. The Tribe plans to host an inaugural celebration and blessing once the center is ready to open its doors.