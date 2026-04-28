From bison to berries, Indigenous ingredients are gaining national attention - this time on primetime television. Mariah Gladstone, creator of Indigikitchen, recently competed on the TV show "Chopped" as part of a special Indigenous Inspiration episode, bringing traditional Native foods into one of the country’s most well-known culinary competitions.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Montana chef brings indigenous foods into the national spotlight

“It was such an honor to represent Indigenous foods on a platform like that,” Gladstone said. “We don’t often see our ingredients or our stories in those spaces.”

Known for its high-pressure format, Chopped challenges chefs to create dishes using mystery ingredients under strict time limits. For Gladstone, the experience was about more than just competition. It was an opportunity to stay grounded in tradition while showcasing Indigenous cuisine to a broader audience.

“I really wanted to make sure that even in that environment, I was honoring those ingredients and where they come from,” she said.

Gladstone’s work extends far beyond the kitchen. Through Indigikitchen, she shares recipes, cooking tutorials, and educational content focused on Indigenous ingredients and food systems.

Her mission centers on revitalizing traditional foods, something she says is deeply tied to culture, identity, and health.



“Our food systems were incredibly healthy and sustainable,” Gladstone said. “Bringing those foods back is a way of reconnecting with who we are.”

Many traditional Indigenous foods such as wild game, berries, and native grains are nutrient-rich and rooted in sustainable practices. Gladstone says increasing awareness around these foods can help challenge long-standing misconceptions.

“There’s this misconception that Native food is something of the past,” she said. “But it’s living, it’s evolving, and it absolutely belongs in today’s kitchens.”

Her appearance on Chopped marks a significant moment for representation, introducing Indigenous cuisine to a national audience that may be unfamiliar with its history and significance.

Through her platform and national exposure, Gladstone hopes to inspire others to reconnect with their cultural roots through food.

“I hope people see this and feel proud,” she said. “And feel inspired to learn these foods and carry them forward.”

As interest in Indigenous food systems continues to grow, Gladstone says her work is far from over. With more recipes, storytelling, and education ahead, her goal remains the same: bringing Indigenous foods and the culture behind them back to the table.

Click here to visit Gladstone's website.