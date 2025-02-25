11 bridges in Central Montana will be replaced

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has begun the design phase of the Lewistown Area Bridges-DAR Structures Project. Through this project, 11 aging bridges will be replaced in preparation for anticipated growth and increased traffic in the region.

MDT said in a news release that in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD), this project is partially funded through the Defense Access Road (DAR) program, which supports essential highway improvements for defense initiatives.

Mike Taylor, MDT Billings District Administrator, said, "By replacing these aging bridges, we are enhancing transportation and connectivity to support regional growth and economic development. This project will help ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of our growing communities.”

Eight of the bridges are located on Montana Highway 81 between the intersections with Montana Highway 80 west of Denton and US Highway 191 north of Lewistown.

Three additional structures are located on Montana Secondary Highway 400 southwest of Hobson, Secondary Highway 238 southeast of Lewistown, and Montana Secondary Highway 297 north of Shawmut.

To replace the bridges as quickly as possible, the project utilizes a progressive design-build contracting method. This innovative approach enables multiple bridges to be bundled under one contract, allowing Morrison-Maierle to work alongside Sletten Construction from the beginning of the project. This partnership streamlines the process, efficiently moving the bridge replacement projects from the design phase to construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2028. The schedule is subject to change due to the completion of the final design, material availability, weather, and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, click here to visit the MDT site.