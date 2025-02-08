LEWISTOWN — In the video below, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on a forum in Lewistown that addressed the issue of predation of livestock by grizzly bears.

Lewistown forum addresses threat of grizzly bears

Predators such as bears, wolves, and mountain lions evoke both respect and apprehension among Montanans. These iconic animals play a vital role in the ecosystem, yet their presence poses genuine risks to both human safety and livestock welfare.

In 2024 alone, over $196,000 in claims were filed due to livestock killed by these predators, highlighting the urgent need for discussion and action.

Bears are particularly on the move, venturing beyond their designated recovery zones in search of food and territory.

“Heading east, they run into a lot of farmers’ fields, and it’s simple to just sit there all day long in one spot and just eat,” says Trina Jo Bradley, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Front Ranchlands Group. This behavioral shift has caught many off guard, with grizzly bears now spotted as far east as Lewistown.

With bear populations thriving, the urgency for solutions became palpable in the meeting. Participants discussed how local communities can coexist with these animals while also advocating for more effective collaboration with federal agencies.

The Northern Continental Divide and Yellowstone ecosystems have fully recovered according to initial federal goals, yet the grizzly bear remains listed as an endangered species.

“There’s no biologist in the world that’s going to tell you that the grizzly bear is endangered. It’s not. Neither are the wolves. There’s plenty of them,” said Ross Butcher, Fergus County Commissioner.

However, due to their protected status, ranchers find themselves with limited options when addressing livestock predation.

“You can’t shoot a grizzly bear if it’s killing your calf. You can’t shoot a grizzly bear at all unless it’s killing a person,” added Bradley.

This reality has spurred local commissioners and advocacy groups to take action. They are urging the public to submit comments on a proposed rule change from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the 4D rule, which governs protective regulations for endangered species.

Proposed changes could allow ranchers the authority to kill bears that are actively maiming or threatening livestock and property.

“How do we have input to direct these federal agencies to do their job?” questioned Butcher. “Because right now they’re kind of stepping back, saying, well, they’re just an endangered species.”

Butcher, a member of the Montana Natural Resource Coalition, emphasized the importance of local management over federal oversight. His goal is to prioritize the management of lands and resources among local governments and residents.

As the discussion around bear management continues, inputs on grizzly management are still being accepted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Residents are encouraged to engage with the process and make their voices heard regarding how to best balance wildlife protection with ranchers' livelihoods.

For more information on how to submit your comments and participate in the ongoing dialogue, click here. (https://www.fws.gov/grizzlyrulemaking)