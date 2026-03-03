CHOTEAU — The Schilling family has found a buyer for the Roxy Theater in Choteau after trying to sell it for several years.

The theater has been sold to the Choteau Film & Arts Foundation, which will now take over operations.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

New owner for the Roxy Theatre in Chouteau

Representatives for the nonprofit say not much will change in the daily operations.

For co-owner Sue Schilling, the transaction has been bittersweet: "The memories of all the fun stuff we've done here - our kids, our grandkids, the community. I've had so many people reach out to us and tell us wonderful things about the theater and their memories. And so that does make it hard. But you know, times change, things change. We got to change with our time."

From the Roxy Facebook page:

As most know Larry and I have been trying to sell the Roxy for the past dozen or more years. So many small town theatres are closing all the time, that is the last thing we want for our beautiful Roxy. We the Schilling family want to express what a pleasure it has been for us to serve all of our communities in for the past 38 years. Lots of changes through the years for sure! Everyone is always happy to come to the Roxy! Change is good, its time to pass the the neon lights and the secret best ever popcorn recipe over to the non profit Choteau Film and Arts Foundation next week.

The Choteau Film & Arts Foundation says they plan on bringing variety and matinee shows along with some comedy to the Roxy.