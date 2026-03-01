Born January 1, 1969, to Barry and Karen Rowe in Bellevue, WA, Karry Michelle (Rowe) Dempsey passed away due to cancer at the age of 57 in Seattle, WA with her husband Randy Dempsey by her side.

Karry is a graduate of C.M. Russell High school in Great Falls where she played basketball and lettered in volleyball & golf. She was a member of the CHI OMEGA Sorority at Montana State University in Bozeman where she received her bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduating, Karry entered the workforce as a Data Warehouse Architect which took her to many places both within the United States and Australia.

After returning to the U.S. Karry came back to Great Falls to figure out the next chapter of her life. While attending her 20th high school reunion, she became reacquainted with Randy Dempsey who she had known in junior high and high school. A romance was kindled and they decided to settle in Great Falls and start a family.

Karry was an adventurous spirit who loved bowling, skiing, golf, and crafting. Along with her husband and son Killian, they spent countless hours boating and camping all over Western Montana. Her greatest joy in life, however, was watching Killian wrestle.

Karry is preceded in death by her father Barry Rowe, son Declan Dempsey, and stepbrother Todd Kernaghan.

She is survived by her husband Randy & son Killian of Great Falls, parents Karen & Jim Kernaghan of Great Falls, brother & sister in law Josh & Shawna Rowe of Great Falls, brother and sister in law Dalin & Gina Rowe of Valencia, CA, stepsister and brother in law Callie & Jeff Rearden of Great Falls, sister Sheri Webster of Salt Lake City, UT, nieces and nephews Aspen, Sunlyn, Ty, Brianna, Jake, and Bryce.

Karry was cremated in Seattle, WA and her remains will be interred in a mausoleum during a private ceremony. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring.