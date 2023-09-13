New City Church to move into old Great Falls Tribune building

GREAT FALLS — For years, the Great Falls Tribune building on River Drive served as the home for one of Montana's leading print publications.

After being vacant for several years, the facility will soon be providing a different kind of service.

Since 1987, New City Churchhas called the building at 4114 North Park Trail home. As their numbers grew, they knew that they would eventually need a new place to worship. New City’s old church had outgrown its space and was using separate buildings for children’s services and regular services.

Church leaders felt blessed when an iconic building in Great Falls became available.

“It will allow our church to grow and to simply welcome in more of the community that we love,” said Lead Pastor Nate Swanson.

Since January, New City Church staff and volunteers have been busy transforming the old Great Falls Tribune building into what will be a new house of worship.

At more than 50-thousand square feet, the new church will be used for worship, but also for community events.

“It’s just a space where we can host civic events and look for a way to essentially give Great Falls another opportunity to connect with one another and connect with us,” said Swanson.

The church originally planned on new construction on the east side of town and even purchased land, but a new opportunity seemed too good to pass up.

“The building itself was actually purchased and donated by a member of our congregation,” said Swanson.

LPW Architecture handled the design and Detailed Construction is the main contractor. Also playing a big role are seven groups of volunteers doing everything from putting up walls to keeping crews fed.

“I think the amazing thing with that is that when you've given your heart, when you've given your talent, you love the building even more. You love the place,” said Nate’s wife and fellow New City member Rachel Swanson. “You don’t have to be able to swing a hammer. You could bake bread and be able to give to this process, which is really awesome to me.”

Like any building project, they’ve faced challenges such as supplies and labor. And there have been equipment obstacles like getting an elevator, replacing manhole covers outside and removing a giant printing press.

“400 tons of steel was what was scrapped off of that printing press,” said Nate Swanson.

Another interesting feature is a law enforcement lounge with access from the nearby Great Falls Police Department.

“It’s just a place for them to kind of respite and get some encouragement, get some refreshment,” said Nate Swanson.

Other features of the new church will include office space, a nursery, and a coffee shop.

The work is being done in phases and the Swansons hope to be in by Christmas but realize that may be an ambitious goal. Eventually a main sanctuary that seats 800 will serve as a centerpiece.

“We're really excited that a building like this with such a rich history, such a beautiful location, can be used on into the future,” said Nate.

While the building won’t be spreading the news like it once did, it will continue to serve a valuable purpose.

“Our church family can take maybe an old forgotten building and give it another life,” said Nate.

While they are working to move into the Tribune Building, New City is holding services at Great Falls High.

The church’s old building is being renovated into a collision repair center.