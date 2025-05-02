7 people dead in Idaho collision near West Yellowstone

GREAT FALLS — The Idaho State Police is investigating into a two-vehicle crash that killed seven people on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake.

The agency said in a news release that at about 7:15 p.m., ISP troopers responded to the collision at milepost 399.

The collision involved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Mercedes passenger van, which was a tour vehicle.

The van, which was reportedly transporting a tour group, caught fire following the crash.

There were 14 occupants in the van and one occupant, the driver, in the pickup.

Six people in the van and the driver of the pickup died.

Emergency medical personnel treated at least sixteen patients. Due to the severity of the injuries, one air ambulance and additional air and ground resources were dispatched.

Roger Merrill via AP Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased after the next of kin have been notified.

U.S. Highway 20 was closed for nearly seven hours while emergency responders and the Idaho Transportation Department worked to manage the scene and clear the road.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.