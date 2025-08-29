1 person dead in crash involving 2 motorcycles in Madison County

GREAT FALLS — One person died after two motorcycles collided in Madison County on August 23, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 52 of Montana Highway 41 just south of Silver Star at about 1:35 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision involved a 49-year old man from Cardwell driving a Kawasaki, and a 61-year old man from Harrison driving a Harley Davidson, both driving north.

The Kawasaki rider was turning around when the Harley rider crashed "impacted" the Kawasaki, according to the MHP.

Both motorcycles tipped over and slid across the southbound lanes on to the shoulder.

The two motorcyclists were taken to Ruby Valley Medical Center in Sheridan, where the driver of the Harley died from his injuries the next day.

The name of the man has not been released.

According to the MHP, neither man was wearing a helmet, and alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.