Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Driver dies in Granite County crash

Driver dies in Granite County crash
MTN News
Driver dies in Granite County crash
Driver dies in Granite County crash
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A 37-year-old woman from Hall died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, December 8, 2025, in Granite County.

The crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. along Montana Highway 1 just outside of Hall.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman - whose name has not been released - was northbound in a Ford Focus near mile marker 58.

While negotiating a left-hand curve, the car went off the road to the right. The driver over-corrected to the left, and then again to the right. The tires "tripped" the car, causing it to roll and crash through a fence.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the road was dry.

TRENDING
4 people shot in Stillwater County; suspect in custody Great Falls woman competing for 'Ms Wheelchair America' title Woman attacked by dogs in Browning calls for action Recent Obituaries

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App