1 person died in a crash in Fergus County

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office reports that a person died in a crash on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash along US Highway 19 between Grass Range and Bohemian Corner.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the driver of the vehicle was deceased.

Other responding agencies were the Montana Highway Patrol, Roy Ambulance, and Lewistown Fire.

No other details, including the identity of the driver, have been released at this point.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

We will update you if we get more information.