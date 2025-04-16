3 people dead after car crashes into school bus in Big Horn County

GREAT FALLS — Three people died after their vehicle crashed into a school bus in Big Horn County on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The collision happened along US Highway 212 at mile marker 38, about four miles west of Lame Deer.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Honda Civic with five occupants was eastbound and crashed into the rear of a stopped school bus that was picking up children.

Neither the bus driver nor any students were injured.

Three occupants of the Honda died. Two of the occupants of the Honda were taken to St. Vincent in Billings; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.



Driver: 19-year old male; was wearing seatbelt; injured

Occupant 1: male, age unknown; no seatbelt; fatal

Occupant 2: female, age unknown, no seatbelt; fatal

Occupant 3: 18-year old female; no seatbelt; injured

Occupant 4: female; age unknown; no seatbelt; fatal

The MHP lists the home state of two of the occupants as Arkansas.

The names of the three people who died have not been released at this point.

The MHP report says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash; the road was clear and dry.

We will update you if we get more information.