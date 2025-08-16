Young woman dies after being hit by a train in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has identified Anna Steigerwald as the young woman who died after being hit by a train on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Steigerwald, 20 years old, was from Littleton, Colorado, and was preparing for her junior year as a student at Montana State University in Bozeman.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it happened near the Milwaukee Fishing Access Site near Three Forks shortly after 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office and investigators from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad responded to the scene.

Her obituary states:

She was beginning her junior year at Montana State University in Bozeman, where she was admired for park skiing and creating original designs in her ‘Soph Sews’ line of clothing. Sophie created deep friendships making others feel valued and understood. She lived life fully and loved much; her laugh, generosity and adventurous spirit will forever remain in our hearts.

No other details have been released.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed "our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all affected by the tragic loss of Anna."