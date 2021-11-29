Crash slowing traffic in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Monday, November 29, 2021.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 49th Street.

Initial reports indicate that one vehicle rear-ended another, and that there were no life-threatening injuries.

Traffic as of 2:20 p.m. was being detoured through the parking lot of the nearby Honda dealer.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, nor whether anyone has been or will cited/charged.

Responding agencies included Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department.

We will update you if we get more information.

