Deadly crash reported in Ravalli County

MTN News
GREAT FALLS - The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at least one person died in a vehicle crash in Ravalli County on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The crash was reported to the MHP at about 12:50 p.m.

It happened near mile marker 52 of US Highway 93, at or near the intersection of Woodside Cutoff Road, about two miles west of Corvallis and five miles north of Hamilton.

At this point, there is no information about the number of vehicles involved or the suspected cause of the crash.

As of 2:45 p.m., the Montana Department of Transportation reports that traffic through the area is delayed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.

