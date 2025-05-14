Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County

GREAT FALLS — A 49-year-old Dillon man died after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. along Interstate 15 near Divide Creek Road.

The man, driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck, was southbound on I-15 when his vehicle went off the road to the left.

It then hit a culvert embankment, became airborne, and then hit a bridge pillar.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

His name has not been released at this point.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash; however, speed may have been.