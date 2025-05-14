Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County

Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County
MTN News
Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County
Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A 49-year-old Dillon man died after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. along Interstate 15 near Divide Creek Road.

The man, driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck, was southbound on I-15 when his vehicle went off the road to the left.

It then hit a culvert embankment, became airborne, and then hit a bridge pillar.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

TRENDING
Deadly crash east of Great Falls (updated) New details about Havre homicide Obituary: Dennis James Brown Victims in Kalispell murders-suicide identified

His name has not been released at this point.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash; however, speed may have been.

Driver dies in a crash in Silver Bow County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App