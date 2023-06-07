Driver dies in crash west of Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — A man from Olney in Flathead County died in a one-vehicle crash in Powell County on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4:15 p.m. on Montana Highway 200 several miles west of Lincoln.

The driver of a Toyota 4Runner - later identified as a 54-year old man from Olney - was eastbound near mile marker 59 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, into coming traffic.

The driver over-corrected and crossed back into the eastbound lane, and then off the road.

The vehicle rolled about 200 feet; the force of the crash threw the man from the vehicle, and he died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and/or alcohol are suspected as possible factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

