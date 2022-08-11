Emergency crews at the scene of injury crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department said on Thursday, August 11, 2022 that officers are at the scene of a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

At this point, there is no word on the severity of anyone's injuries, nor the number of vehicles involved.

The GFPD says that personnel from the Montana Highway Patrol and Great Falls Fire Rescue are also at the scene.

All westbound traffic on Central Avenue West past 14th Street NW is prohibited for the time being.

To access I-15, drivers must reroute to the NW Bypass (northbound only) on-ramp, or the 6th Street SW (Exit 0) on-ramps (north and southbound.)

