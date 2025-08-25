Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hysham man dies in one-vehicle crash on I-94

GREAT FALLS — An 86-year-old Hysham man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Friday, August 22, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash at 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 106 near Rosebud.

The driver and only occupant of a Toyota Tacoma was eastbound when the truck drifted off the left side of the road.

The driver overcorrected, went back on to the highway, and crossed the centerline.

The MHP says the driver then overcorrected again causing the truck to roll.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

