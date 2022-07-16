MHP: 'mass casualty incident' crash along I-90

At least 20 vehicles crashed in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near the town of Hardin on Friday, July 15, 2022, in what authorities are calling a "mass casualty incident."

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told MTN News that the incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. and first responders were still arriving at the scene 90 minutes later.

The crash is centered around mile marker 493 about three miles west of Hardin and involves passenger vehicles and semi-trucks..

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there has been at least one fatality.

Emergency personnel are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

The Montana Department of Transportation website says:

WATCH OUT FOR EMERGENCY PERSONNEL - ALL EAST BOUND I-90 TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED ONTO THE OLD HWY 87 AT MM 484 INTO HARDIN, MT. WEST BOUND TRAFFIC IS 1 LANE AT MM 494 - DRIVE WITH CAUTION

At this point, there is no word on what caused the crashes. We will update you as we get more information.



