Lake County crash victim identified

MTN News
MISSOULA — Authorities have identified Jake D. McConnell as the man who died in an off-road motorcycle crash over Memorial Day weekend in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the 41-year old man from Belgrade died in the crash, which happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Buffalo Bridge area of the Flathead River.

Sheriff Bell says the cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Missoula.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

