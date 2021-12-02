Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Billings

BILLINGS — A 59-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings on Wednesday.

It happened near the I-90 exit , according to Billings police.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was eastbound on Midland Road at the 5400 block near the I-90 exit.

It happened just after 5 p.m.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle was responsible or has been cited/charged.

We will update you if we get more information.