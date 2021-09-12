Man dies after his ATV was hit by a train in Valley County

A Wolf Point man died Sunday in Oswego after his ATV was hit by an oncoming train, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report states the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The 27-year-old man was southbound on a Honda 4-wheeler near the intersection of 6th Street and C Street in Oswego.

A westbound train hit the 4-wheeler as the man was driving across the railroad tracks.

The man died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The report stated there are "unknown factors" at this time and the crash is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.