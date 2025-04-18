Man dies in a rollover crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A 76-year old man from Belgrade died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Gallatin County on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

It happened at about 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 8 of MT Highway 290, several miles north of Belgrade.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was eastbound in a Chevy Colorado when he lost control on in the icy and snow-covered road, crossing the center-line and going off the road.

The vehicle rolled, and the man - who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP - was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The man's name has not been released; he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.