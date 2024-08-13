Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Pondera County

A 44-year old man from Idaho died in a motorcycle crash in Pondera County on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

It happened just before noon along Interstate 15 near mile marker 344.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was heading north on I-15 when the rear tire of his motorcycle blew out.

He apparently was not able to gain control of the motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a ditch.

The MHP says the man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet.

Impaired driving and/speed were not factors in the crash.