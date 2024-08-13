Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Pondera County

Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Pondera County
MTN News
Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Pondera County
Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Pondera County
Posted
and last updated

A 44-year old man from Idaho died in a motorcycle crash in Pondera County on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

It happened just before noon along Interstate 15 near mile marker 344.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was heading north on I-15 when the rear tire of his motorcycle blew out.

He apparently was not able to gain control of the motorcycle, and was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a ditch.

The MHP says the man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a helmet.

Impaired driving and/speed were not factors in the crash.

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County Crash in Flathead County kills one, injures two Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Park County 2 people dead after wrong-way crash near Three Forks Man dies in rollover crash in Glacier County

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App