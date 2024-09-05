Motorcyclist dies in Billings in a two-vehicle crash

A 52-year-old man driving a motorcycle died on Thursday, September 5, 2024, following a crash with another vehicle on the Billings West End.
The crash was reported at 9:37 a.m. at the 2600 block of Central Avenue.
According to the Billings Police Department, the motorcyclist was westbound on Central Avenue, while the other vehicle was eastbound attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway when the two collided, police said.
Officers and medical personnel attempted to revive the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene.
- Alert triggers lockdown at Great Falls school
- Special Olympics athlete: 25 years on the job
- Motorcyclist injured in Great Falls crash
- Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this point.
Police did not indicate whether the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The other driver was not seriously injured.
Police said they believe speed was a factor in the collision, but did not state which driver may have been driving too fast.
There is no word at this point whether any citations have been issued.