Motorcyclist dies in Billings in a two-vehicle crash

A 52-year-old man driving a motorcycle died on Thursday, September 5, 2024, following a crash with another vehicle on the Billings West End.

The crash was reported at 9:37 a.m. at the 2600 block of Central Avenue.

According to the Billings Police Department, the motorcyclist was westbound on Central Avenue, while the other vehicle was eastbound attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway when the two collided, police said.

Officers and medical personnel attempted to revive the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene.



The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this point.

Police did not indicate whether the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The other driver was not seriously injured.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the collision, but did not state which driver may have been driving too fast.

There is no word at this point whether any citations have been issued.