Motorcyclist dies in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 47-year-old man from Kalispell died in a two-vehicle crash near Somers on Friday, September 2, 2022.

According to the MHP, the crash happened at 6:35 p.m. when the 49-year old driver of a Toyota Sequoia was northbound on Somers Road and attempted to turn right on to MT Highway 82.

The driver reportedly failed to yield the right of way to an approaching motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the Toyota, and the motorcyclist was trapped underneath the Toyota.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured; he was taken to Logan Health for a blood draw, as alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.



