Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A motorcyclist died on Friday, August 15, 2025, after colliding with a vehicle on South 19th Avenue.

The Gallatin County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as Keanen Schroeder of Bozeman; Schroeder was 23 years old.

According to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department, it happened at about 8:48 p.m. at the intersection of South 19th Avenue and Stucky Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a red Subaru heading north on South 19th Avenue had turned left onto Stucky Road, where it was struck by a motorcycle that was southbound on South 19th Avenue.

An off-duty Belgrade Police Department officer who saw the collision immediately stopped at the scene and performed CPR on Schroeder.

Additional emergency medical personnel responded, but the rider was beyond life-saving measures and died at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The driver of the red Subaru and other witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

There is no word at this point on whether impaired driving was a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues, with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol and Bozeman Police detectives.