Motorcyclist dies in Yellowstone County crash

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Yellowstone County on Monday, August 11, 2025.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. along US HIghway 87 near mile marker 6.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Harley Davidson FLHX heading west when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road.

The motorcycle went off the road and rolled into a ravine.

The 45-year old man from Billings died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The MHP report says that alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.