No injuries in multi-vehicle crash west of Great Falls

Icy conditions along MT Highway 200 led to a small pileup of cars just west of Fort Shaw.

One car rolled over onto its side, prompting dispatchers to send emergency crews to the scene.

Upon reviewing the scene and filing an crash report for the the upended vehicle, the responding officer's patrol car was struck by another vehicle skidding out of control.

Both the patrol car and skidding vehicle sustained minor damages.

While investigating the scene a couple other cars slid out of control but were able to maintain control of traction - a reminder to take caution on the roads even as the weather gets slightly warmer as the week progresses.

At this time the accidents are being processed and there are no injuries to report.

