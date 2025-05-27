Watch Now
One person dead, one injured in Billings crash

BILLINGS — Police are investigating after a deadly crash on Airport Road along the Rims in Billings that happened on Monday, May 26, 2025.

It's the second crash with deadly results along that road this month.

Police said in a news release that one person died, and another was seriously injured after the one-vehicle crash on Airport Road, west of the North 27th Street roundabout.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Airport Road was closed from the roundabout to Stoney Ridge Circle while the BPD crash team investigated.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Earlier in May in an unrelated incident, two teenagers — sisters Alicia and Alexia Half — died in a one-vehicle crash on Airport Road east of the roundabout.

Sisters identified as victims of deadly Billings crash

