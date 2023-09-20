Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Billings

BILLINGS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Billings on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Billings police said on social media they responded to the incident at 3:12 a.m. and found the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, sitting on the road near the intersection of Sixth Street West and Central Avenue.

Police began giving medical aid until ambulance and Billings firefighters arrived, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police; there is no word at this point on whether the driver may be cited or charged.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.