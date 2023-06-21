Watch Now
Pickup truck crashes, knocks out power in Missoula neighborhood

Kathryn Roley
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 18:27:04-04

Police in Missoula say that the driver of a stolen pickup truck lost control and crashed in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

The pickup truck hit a utility box, went up a sidewalk, and then hit a porch on Scott Street.

The neighborhood lost electricity for a brief period, and NorthWestern Energy responded to restore power.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

There were no serious injuries reported.

