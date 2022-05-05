Truck careens off highway, smashes into vehicles in Missoula

(UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.) A witness who pulled the semi driver out of the truck told our reporter that the driver was eastbound on I-90 near the Reserve Street exit when the driver started coughing.

The driver reportedly said he lost control and the semi went across the westbound lanes, and then crashed through several storage containers and a few vehicles between the My Place Hotel and the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

John Wilke - who is also a truck driver - describes what he saw:

WEB EXTRA: Witness describes semi truck leaving I-90, crashing into Missoula parking lot.

Numerous agencies responded to the crash including the Missoula Fire Department which stated in a social media post that no fatalities are being reported at this time.

MFD also notes all lanes of I-90 are open to traffic.

(1st REPORT, 2 p.m.) A crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday involving a semi-truck and passenger car on Interstate 90 near the Reserve Street exit.

Both vehicles landed in the Cracker Barrel parking lot along I-90.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously.

We will update you as we get more information.



