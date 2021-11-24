Truck crashes through guardrail near Ulm

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi truck near Ulm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

It happened near mile marker 270 of I-15 at about 2 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the semi crashed through a guardrail and down a small slope, coming to rest blocking the frontage road.

The driver of the semi was taken from the scene via ambulance.

The Montana Highway Patrol confirmed that it is an "injury accident," but there is no word at this point on the severity of the driver's injuries.

The MHP is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.