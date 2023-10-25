Two people died in a crash between Lolo and Florence

LOLO — Two people died in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the head-on crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 80, between Lolo and Florence.

A Toyota 4Runner was heading south when the driver drifted into the northbound lanes and hit a Dodge Caliber head-on, according to MHP.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Florence; and the driver of the Dodge, a 17-year-old girl from Missoula, both died in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

According to the MHP report, drugs, alcohol, and speed are suspected as possible factors in the crash.

The roads were also wet at the time of the crash.