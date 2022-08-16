Watch Now
Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday

Great Falls Fire Rescue
Posted at 8:50 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 10:52:27-04

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The crash happened near the intersection of Central Avenue and 32nd Street at about 8 a.m.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured.

Responding agencies include GFFR, Great Falls Police Department, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

GFFR noted in a Facebook post: "Significant motorcycle accidents have been too common in the recent past. Please be safe out on the road" - a reference to three deadly crashes in Great Falls within the last four weeks.

We will update you if we get more information.

